Recap: Intrepid Potash Q1 Earnings

Shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) remain quite in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1000.00% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $71,463,000 higher by 11.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $58,120,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $39.19

Company's 52-week low was at $0.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.81%

Company Profile

Intrepid Potash Inc produces and sells potash and potash byproducts in three main product segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield solutions. The Potash segment produces and sells potash to the agricultural industry as a fertilizer input, the industrial market as a component of oil and gas drilling fluid, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. The Trio segment produces and sells specialty fertilizer that consists of potassium, sulfate, and magnesium, and is mined from langbeinite ore. The oilfield solutions segment offers water, high-speed potassium chloride mixing services, salt water disposal services, and trucking services. The vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States, which is also the location of the firm's production facilities.