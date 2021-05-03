 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Mosaic Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 5:08pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) decreased 3.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1050.00% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $2,297,000,000 rose by 27.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,240,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $36.79

52-week low: $9.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.53%

Company Profile

Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is a leading producer of primary crop nutrients phosphate and potash. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Louisiana, Brazil and Peru, and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil.

 

Related Articles (MOS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Manufacturing Data
5 Stocks To Watch For May 3, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2021
Earnings Outlook for Mosaic
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In BlackBerry And Mosaic
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Mosaic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings