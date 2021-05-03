Recap: Mosaic Q1 Earnings

Shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) decreased 3.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1050.00% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $2,297,000,000 rose by 27.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,240,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $36.79

52-week low: $9.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.53%

Company Profile

Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is a leading producer of primary crop nutrients phosphate and potash. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Louisiana, Brazil and Peru, and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil.