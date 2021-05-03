Recap: Myriad Genetics Q3 Earnings

Shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) remained flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.00% over the past year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $173,100,000 rose by 5.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $156,200,000.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $33.97

52-week low: $10.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.00%

Company Overview

Myriad Genetics is a molecular diagnostics company, which provides testing services designed to assess an individual's risk of developing a disease. The firm produces myRisk, a 35-gene panel with the capability to identify the elevated risk of developing 8 types of cancer. Other diagnostic products include BRACAnalysisCDx, the FDA-approved companion diagnostic for PARP inhibitors; GeneSight, which helps improve responses to psychotropic drugs for patients suffering from depression; Vectra DA, which predicts disease progression in rheumatoid arthritis to optimize drug treatment; and Prolaris, which identifies prostate cancer patients that can pursue active surveillance. The firm also offers biomarker discovery and companion diagnostic services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.