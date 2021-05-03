 Skip to main content

Transocean: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) fell 2.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 36.67% over the past year to ($0.16), which beat the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $643,000,000 decreased by 15.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $645,710,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $4.81

Company's 52-week low was at $0.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.35%

Company Overview

Transocean Ltd commands one of the largest deep-water and ultra-deep-water fleets in the world. Its rigs operate globally, but the major deep-water basins are in West Africa, Brazil, and the Gulf of Mexico. Transocean's customers tend to be national oil companies, independents, and international oil companies.

 

