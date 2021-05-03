Medallion Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) remained flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 151.79% year over year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $30,610,000 rose by 56.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $30,030,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $8.73

52-week low: $1.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.06%

Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering.