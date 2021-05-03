Recap: Fabrinet Q3 Earnings

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) remained flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 31.52% year over year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $1.14.

Revenue of $479,317,000 up by 16.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $468,830,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sugo5xsz

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $94.25

52-week low: $54.38

Price action over last quarter: down 6.55%

Company Description

Fabrinet is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in providing outsourced manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEM). These OEM customers are mainly companies in complex industries that require precision manufacturing capabilities. The company offers a wide range of optical and electro-mechanical manufacturing capabilities across the whole producing process. It helps its customers to manufacture various products, such as selective switching products, active optical cables, tunable transponders and transceivers, lasers, and sensors. The company generates the majority of revenue from North America and Asia-Pacific, with the rest from Europe.