Recap: NCS Multistage Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) remained quite after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 11700.00% over the past year to ($1.18), which beat the estimate of ($1.40).

Revenue of $28,514,000 declined by 47.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $28,500,000.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $47.97

52-week low: $8.75

Price action over last quarter: down 25.98%

Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc is a United States based company. It provides products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in unconventional oil and natural gas formations. The company's primary offering is its fracturing systems products and services, which enable efficient pinpoint stimulation: the process of individually stimulating each entry point into a formation targeted by an oil or natural gas well.