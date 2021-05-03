Recap: Williams Companies Q1 Earnings

Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) stayed quited in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 34.62% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $2,612,000,000 up by 36.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,970,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $24.78

52-week low: $17.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.90%

Company Overview

Williams is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.