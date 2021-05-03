Tactile Systems Tech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 140.00% year over year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $42,772,000 declined by 2.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $41,730,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $215,300,000 and $224,500,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bweakt6k

Technicals

52-week high: $64.53

Company's 52-week low was at $30.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.46%

Company Overview

Tactile Systems Technology Inc is a medical technology company. The company is engaged in developing and providing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases. The firm's proprietary platform flexitouch system provides a home-based solution for lymphedema patients. The entire system is another home solution for patients with chronic swelling and actitouch system for chronic venous insufficiency patients that may be worn throughout the day.