Ameresco's Earnings: A Preview

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 04. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Ameresco's Q1 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Ameresco earnings will be near $0.1 per share on sales of $204.58 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Ameresco reported EPS of $0.15 on revenue of $212.41 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 33.33%. Sales would be down 3.69% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.25 0.06 0.07 EPS Actual 0.47 0.38 0.19 0.15 Revenue Estimate 265.57 M 247.12 M 195.85 M 173.74 M Revenue Actual 314.32 M 282.51 M 223.04 M 212.41 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Ameresco were trading at $52.78 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 174.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ameresco is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.