W&T Offshore's Earnings Outlook

On Tuesday, May 04, W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for W&T Offshore is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering W&T Offshore modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.04 on revenue of $114.20 million. W&T Offshore EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.04. Revenue was $124.13 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 0%. Sales would have fallen 8.0% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.26 -0.21 0.02 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.14 -0.02 0.04 Revenue Estimate 81.30 M 66.07 M 82.33 M 130.05 M Revenue Actual 94.75 M 72.52 M 55.24 M 124.13 M

Stock Performance

Shares of W&T Offshore were trading at $3.29 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. W&T Offshore is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.