Earnings Outlook for Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators earnings of $0.8 per share. Revenue will likely be around $327.27 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $0.78 on sales of $307.30 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be up 2.56%. Revenue would be have grown 6.5% from the same quarter last year. Horace Mann Educators's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.70 0.39 0.69 EPS Actual 1.13 0.82 0.67 0.78 Revenue Estimate 326.45 M 334.80 M 329.75 M 329.80 M Revenue Actual 352.30 M 337.10 M 314.90 M 307.30 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Horace Mann Educators is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.