Earnings Outlook for Verisk Analytics

On Tuesday, May 04, Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Verisk Analytics EPS is expected to be around $1.25, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $725.62 million. In the same quarter last year, Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.17 on revenue of $689.80 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 6.84%. Sales would be up 5.19% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.30 1.20 1.19 1.13 EPS Actual 1.27 1.32 1.29 1.17 Revenue Estimate 716.77 M 691.76 M 686.01 M 684.95 M Revenue Actual 713.30 M 702.70 M 678.80 M 689.80 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Verisk Analytics is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.