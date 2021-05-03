Earnings Outlook For Premier

On Tuesday, May 04, Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Premier reporting earnings of $0.55 per share on revenue of $447.55 million. In the same quarter last year, Premier reported earnings per share of $0.73 on sales of $334.82 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 24.66%. Sales would be up 33.67% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.49 0.61 0.71 EPS Actual 0.65 0.57 0.58 0.73 Revenue Estimate 389.05 M 305.01 M 314.36 M 313.46 M Revenue Actual 422.83 M 346.89 M 342.75 M 334.82 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Premier is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.