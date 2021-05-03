Itron: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.77% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $519,574,000 decreased by 13.17% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $535,250,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fv39vg3s

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $122.31

Company's 52-week low was at $50.87

Price action over last quarter: down 23.02%

Company Overview

Itron Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. The company's metering systems fall into three categories: standard, advanced, and smart metering systems. Standard metering systems measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy and require manual reading by a utility representative or service provider. These meters contribute the majority of Itron's sales. Advanced metering systems use a meter with a communication module that can collect, store, and transmit data. Smart metering systems can collect and send data, remotely connect and disconnect service to the meter, receive commands, and interact with other devices, including smart thermostats and appliances. Itron generates the majority of its revenue outside of the United States.