ON Semiconductor: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) rose 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 250.00% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $1,482,000,000 higher by 15.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.

Outlook

ON Semiconductor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ON Semiconductor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.onsemi.com%2F&eventid=3117477&sessionid=1&key=496D055FEB7132BACF69A6CEC742F275®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $44.59

Company's 52-week low was at $13.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.98%

Company Overview

ON Semiconductor spun off from Motorola in 1999 and has since become a leading supplier of chips into automotive and industrial markets, with products in analog, discrete, power management, and image sensing. The firm has made several acquisitions in the past few years to solidify share in its key markets. The largest of these was the 2016 purchase of Fairchild Semiconductor for $2.4 billion, which greatly increased the firm's strength in the discrete chip market.