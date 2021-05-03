 Skip to main content

Recap: Bel Fuse Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.69% over the past year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $110,643,000 rose by 6.41% year over year, which beat the estimate of $108,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $23.00

Company's 52-week low was at $6.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.62%

Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories: magnetic solutions, power solutions & protection, and cinch connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Macao, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and All other foreign countries.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

