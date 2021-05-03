Estee Lauder: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) moved higher by 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 88.37% over the past year to $1.62, which beat the estimate of $1.31.

Revenue of $3,864,000,000 up by 15.52% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,930,000,000.

Outlook

Estee Lauder sees FY21 EPS growth of 45%-47%, and sales growth of 11%-12%.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/el/mediaframe/41559/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $318.34

52-week low: $158.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.29%

Company Description

Estee Lauder is the world leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skincare (52% of 2020 sales), makeup (33%), fragrance (11%), and haircare (4%) categories, with popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, and Origins. The firm operates in 150 countries, with 27% of revenue stemming from the Americas, 44% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 30% from Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products through department stores, travel retail, multibrand specialty beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.