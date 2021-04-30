Earnings Preview: Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Karyopharm Therapeutics's loss per share to be near $0.71 on sales of $25.17 million. In the same quarter last year, Karyopharm Therapeutics reported EPS of $0.78 on revenue of $18.14 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 8.97% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 38.77% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.72 -0.58 -0.69 EPS Actual -0.59 -0.73 -0.63 -0.78 Revenue Estimate 29.37 M 21.45 M 27.42 M 21.28 M Revenue Actual 35.10 M 21.33 M 33.51 M 18.14 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Karyopharm Therapeutics is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.