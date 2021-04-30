Northwest Pipe Earnings Preview

On Monday, May 03, Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Northwest Pipe is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Northwest Pipe earnings will be near $0.17 per share on sales of $63.55 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Northwest Pipe reported earnings per share of $0.33 on sales of $68.92 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 48.48%. Revenue would be down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.61 0.52 0.28 EPS Actual 0.57 0.78 0.45 0.33 Revenue Estimate 70.50 M 77.50 M 73.55 M 67.50 M Revenue Actual 69.38 M 77.63 M 69.97 M 68.92 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Pipe were trading at $33.25 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Northwest Pipe is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.