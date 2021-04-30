A Preview Of PetMed Express's Earnings

On Monday, May 03, PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect PetMed Express earnings of $0.4 per share. Revenue will likely be around $74.03 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, PetMed Express reported earnings per share of $0.35 on sales of $74.29 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 14.29%. Sales would be down 0.34% on a year-over-year basis. PetMed Express's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.40 0.39 0.29 EPS Actual 0.38 0.42 0.39 0.35 Revenue Estimate 63.81 M 77.05 M 87.93 M 66.24 M Revenue Actual 65.90 M 75.44 M 96.20 M 74.29 M

Stock Performance

Shares of PetMed Express were trading at $29.49 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PetMed Express is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.