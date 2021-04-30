Earnings Outlook for Service Corp Intl

On Monday, May 03, Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Service Corp Intl earnings will be near $0.99 per share on sales of $955.10 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Service Corp Intl reported earnings per share of $0.43 on sales of $802.97 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 130.23%. Sales would be up 18.95% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.41 0.24 0.46 EPS Actual 1.13 0.79 0.58 0.43 Revenue Estimate 962.04 M 797.23 M 708.31 M 800.22 M Revenue Actual 970.27 M 918.24 M 820.03 M 802.97 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Service Corp Intl were trading at $54.11 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Service Corp Intl is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.