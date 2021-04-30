iRobot's Earnings Outlook

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see iRobot reporting earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $264.05 million. iRobot EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.32. Revenue was $192.53 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 128.12%. Sales would be have grown 37.14% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.97 0.29 -0.47 EPS Actual 0.84 2.58 1.06 -0.32 Revenue Estimate 494.07 M 312.44 M 265.07 M 178.86 M Revenue Actual 544.83 M 413.14 M 279.88 M 192.53 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 84.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. iRobot is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.