Fabrinet Earnings Preview

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 03. Here is Benzinga's look at Fabrinet's Q3 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Fabrinet earnings will be near $1.14 per share on sales of $468.83 million, according to analysts. Fabrinet EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.92. Revenue was $411.21 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 23.91%. Sales would be up 14.01% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Fabrinet's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.89 1.09 1.04 0.98 0.83 0.87 0.72 0.62 0.93 EPS Actual 0.87 1.13 1.10 1.05 1.20 0.96 0.84 -0.05 0.92 Revenue Estimate 165.90 M 190.79 M 433.70 M 421.65 M 165.40 M 386.86 M 147.47 M 130.87 M 414.09 M Revenue Actual 336.49 M 387.30 M 453.83 M 436.64 M 373.76 M 405.11 M 344.58 M 274.65 M 411.21 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Fabrinet are up 54.61%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fabrinet is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.