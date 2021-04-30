A Preview Of L.B. Foster's Earnings

On Monday, May 03, L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting L.B. Foster's loss per share to be near $0.06 on sales of $118.60 million. L.B. Foster EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.18. Sales were $128.78 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be up 66.67%. Revenue would have fallen 7.9% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.09 -0.07 0.36 EPS Actual 0.24 0.09 0.41 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 129.51 M 142.34 M 158.11 M 149.35 M Revenue Actual 115.58 M 118.36 M 145.77 M 128.78 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. L.B. Foster is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.