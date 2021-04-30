Myriad Genetics's Earnings Outlook

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, May 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Myriad Genetics management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $156.20 million. In the same quarter last year, Myriad Genetics announced EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $164.00 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 75.0%. Revenue would be down 4.76% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.30 -0.47 0.02 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.15 -0.31 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 150.39 M 135.21 M 93.85 M 167.19 M Revenue Actual 154.60 M 145.20 M 93.20 M 164.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Myriad Genetics were trading at $30.23 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 96.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Myriad Genetics is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.