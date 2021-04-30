Preview: CVR Energy's Earnings

On Monday, May 03, CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting CVR Energy's loss per share to be near $1.17 on sales of $1.17 billion. CVR Energy reported a per-share loss of $0.09 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.13 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 1200.0%. Sales would be have grown 3.54% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.72 -0.52 -0.42 -0.53 EPS Actual -1.18 -0.57 -0.44 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 1.19 B 1.13 B 890.36 M 1.08 B Revenue Actual 1.12 B 1.00 B 675.00 M 1.13 B

Stock Performance

Shares of CVR Energy were trading at $21.6 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CVR Energy is scheduled to hold the call at 13:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.