Earnings Outlook For Flowserve

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, May 03. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.19 and sales around $812.83 million. Flowserve EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.21. Revenue was $894.46 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.52% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 9.13% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.44 0.28 0.40 EPS Actual 0.53 0.50 0.53 0.21 Revenue Estimate 958.49 M 886.30 M 882.99 M 889.04 M Revenue Actual 985.31 M 924.30 M 924.97 M 894.46 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve were trading at $40.55 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Flowserve is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.