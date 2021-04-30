A Preview Of Enterprise Prods Partners's Earnings

Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Enterprise Prods Partners will report earnings of $0.48 per share on revenue of $7.18 billion. In the same quarter last year, Enterprise Prods Partners reported EPS of $0.53 on revenue of $7.48 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 9.43% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 4.05% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.48 0.47 0.52 EPS Actual 0.15 0.48 0.47 0.53 Revenue Estimate 7.23 B 7.12 B 7.47 B 8.25 B Revenue Actual 7.04 B 6.92 B 5.75 B 7.48 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Enterprise Prods Partners are up 37.22%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Enterprise Prods Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.