The Estee Lauder Cos's Earnings Outlook

The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, May 03.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

The Estee Lauder Cos EPS is expected to be around $1.31, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $3.93 billion. The Estee Lauder Cos EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.86. Revenue was $3.35 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 52.33% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 17.49% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.69 0.90 -0.19 0.75 EPS Actual 2.61 1.44 -0.53 0.86 Revenue Estimate 4.49 B 3.45 B 2.45 B 3.06 B Revenue Actual 4.85 B 3.56 B 2.43 B 3.35 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. The Estee Lauder Cos is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.