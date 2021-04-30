Black Stone Minerals's Earnings Outlook

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Black Stone Minerals will report earnings of $0.13 per share on revenue of $79.46 million. Black Stone Minerals reported a per-share profit of $0.34 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $183.05 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 61.76%. Sales would be down 56.59% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.16 0.17 0.18 EPS Actual 0.12 -0.03 -0.07 0.34 Revenue Estimate 85.41 M 83.94 M 84.64 M 104.25 M Revenue Actual 77.43 M 43.74 M 38.53 M 183.05 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals were trading at $10.45 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 85.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Black Stone Minerals is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.