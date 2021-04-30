Piper Sandler: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 179.05% over the past year to $4.13, which beat the estimate of $3.12.

Revenue of $428,607,000 rose by 81.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $358,730,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Piper Sandler hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://www.pipersandler.com/

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $124.03

52-week low: $47.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.33%

Company Description

Piper Sandler Cos is an investment banking company. Investment banking services include financial advisory services, management of and participation in underwriting, and public finance activities. It generates maximum revenue from the Advisory services followed by Equity financing. The company focus on the following sectors: healthcare; energy; consumer; diversified industrials and services; business services; technology; financial services; and agriculture, clean technologies, and renewables, primarily focusing on middle-market clients.