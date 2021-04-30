Goodyear Tire & Rubber: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) moved higher by 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 171.67% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $3,511,000,000 up by 14.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,400,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hiob4e6d

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $19.38

52-week low: $5.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.66%

Company Description

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co manufactures and sells a variety of rubber tires under the Goodyear brand name. The firm's tires are used for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, mining equipment, farm equipment, and industrial equipment. The company operates its business through three operating segments representing its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific.