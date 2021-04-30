Balchem: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 7.41% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $185,656,000 rose by 6.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $181,590,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://balchem.com/resources/balchem-to-present-balchem-1st-quarter-2021-financial-results/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $132.50

52-week low: $79.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.51%

Company Description

Balchem manufactures ingredients, nutrients, and chemicals for a wide variety of industries, including human nutrition, animal nutrition, and oil and gas. The company offers a wide variety of product lines, with some highly customized and others commodity-oriented. After the 2014 acquisition of SensoryEffects, the human nutrition and health segment now generates the largest share of companywide revenue and profits.