Recap: LyondellBasell Industries Q1 Earnings
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 116.33% over the past year to $3.18, which beat the estimate of $2.59.
Revenue of $9,082,000,000 rose by 21.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $9,090,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
LyondellBasell Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 30, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.lyondellbasell.com/en/news-events/events/?month=2021-04
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $112.73
Company's 52-week low was at $50.06
Price action over last quarter: Up 23.64%
Company Overview
LyondellBasell Industries NV is a petrochemical producer with operations in the U.S. and Europe. It operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS), Refining and Technology. The company is a major producer of polyethylene, the world's largest producer of polypropylene, and the second- largest producer of propylene oxide. Its chemicals are used in various consumer and industrial end products. Substantially, all of the company's revenue is derived from product sales.
