Recap: LyondellBasell Industries Q1 Earnings

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 116.33% over the past year to $3.18, which beat the estimate of $2.59.

Revenue of $9,082,000,000 rose by 21.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $9,090,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

LyondellBasell Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.lyondellbasell.com/en/news-events/events/?month=2021-04

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $112.73

Company's 52-week low was at $50.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.64%

Company Overview

LyondellBasell Industries NV is a petrochemical producer with operations in the U.S. and Europe. It operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS), Refining and Technology. The company is a major producer of polyethylene, the world's largest producer of polypropylene, and the second- largest producer of propylene oxide. Its chemicals are used in various consumer and industrial end products. Substantially, all of the company's revenue is derived from product sales.