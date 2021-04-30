Recap: Huntsman Q1 Earnings

Shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 127.59% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $1,837,000,000 up by 15.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,750,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Huntsman hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hun/mediaframe/44365/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $29.79

Company's 52-week low was at $13.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.02%

Company Description

Huntsman Corp is a US-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), amines, surfactants, maleic anhydride, epoxy-based polymer formulations, textile chemicals, dyes, and others. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. It derives most of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment, which includes MDI, polyols, TPU(thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and the Rest of the world.