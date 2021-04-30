Recap: Lazard Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.00% over the past year to $0.87, which missed the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $647,862,000 higher by 15.11% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $658,440,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lazard hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/goqtyrbu

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $46.95

52-week low: $23.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.71%

Company Profile

Lazard has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is nearly equally split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and is geared toward institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 30% in EMEA, and 10% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices in over 40 cities across more than 25 countries and over 3,000 employees.