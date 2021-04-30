 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Lazard Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.00% over the past year to $0.87, which missed the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $647,862,000 higher by 15.11% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $658,440,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lazard hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/goqtyrbu

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $46.95

52-week low: $23.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.71%

Company Profile

Lazard has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is nearly equally split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and is geared toward institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 30% in EMEA, and 10% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices in over 40 cities across more than 25 countries and over 3,000 employees.

 

Related Articles (LAZ)

Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2021
A Preview Of Lazard's Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 7, 2021
A Look Into Lazard's Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com