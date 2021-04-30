Recap: Carter's Q1 Earnings

Shares of Carter's (NYSE:CRI) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 344.44% year over year to $1.98, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $787,361,000 higher by 20.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $664,490,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.82 and $5.82.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,327,000,000 and $3,327,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ajxcrhgi

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $106.44

52-week low: $69.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.25%

Company Overview

Carter's Inc makes apparel for babies and children under brand names including Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh. It sells its products primarily through three channels: branded retail stores in the United States and Canada, company websites, and department stores and other wholesale locations. The majority of Carter's sales are in the U.S. and through the Carter's brand. The company predominantly sources products through contract manufacturers in Asia. It has multiple distribution centers in the U.S., in addition to distribution centers in Canada and Asia that serve international customers.