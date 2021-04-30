Portland General Electric: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 17.58% over the past year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $0.92.
Revenue of $612,000,000 higher by 8.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $578,160,000.
Outlook
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.55 and $2.70.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 30, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9e7xnbgq
Technicals
52-week high: $51.60
52-week low: $31.96
Price action over last quarter: Up 19.33%
Company Description
Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services to 900,000 customers representing about half of all Oregon residents. The company owns (wholly or through joint ventures) a total of 3.9 gigawatts of gas, coal, wind, and hydro generation.
