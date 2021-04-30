 Skip to main content

Portland General Electric: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 17.58% over the past year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $0.92.

Revenue of $612,000,000 higher by 8.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $578,160,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.55 and $2.70.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9e7xnbgq

Technicals

52-week high: $51.60

52-week low: $31.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.33%

Company Description

Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services to 900,000 customers representing about half of all Oregon residents. The company owns (wholly or through joint ventures) a total of 3.9 gigawatts of gas, coal, wind, and hydro generation.

 

