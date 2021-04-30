 Skip to main content

Recap: Civeo Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 6900.00% over the past year to ($0.70), which missed the estimate of ($0.56).

Revenue of $125,430,000 decreased by 9.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $125,300,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $555,000,000 and $580,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ym9vdrgp

Technicals

52-week high: $20.67

52-week low: $5.04

Price action over last quarter: down 3.69%

Company Description

Civeo Corp provides long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services, especially to the natural resource industry. It also provides catering and food services, housekeeping, laundry, facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications and personnel logistics at the sites where it provides accommodation. It organizes its business under segments based on the nature of its geographical spread which includes Canada where it generates most of its from revenues, Australia and the United States.

 

