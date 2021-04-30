Recap: Civeo Q1 Earnings
Shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 6900.00% over the past year to ($0.70), which missed the estimate of ($0.56).
Revenue of $125,430,000 decreased by 9.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $125,300,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $555,000,000 and $580,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 30, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ym9vdrgp
Technicals
52-week high: $20.67
52-week low: $5.04
Price action over last quarter: down 3.69%
Company Description
Civeo Corp provides long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services, especially to the natural resource industry. It also provides catering and food services, housekeeping, laundry, facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications and personnel logistics at the sites where it provides accommodation. It organizes its business under segments based on the nature of its geographical spread which includes Canada where it generates most of its from revenues, Australia and the United States.
