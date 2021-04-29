Recap: Fortive Q1 Earnings

Shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 14.86% year over year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $1,259,000,000 decreased by 26.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.50 and $2.60.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $82.12

Company's 52-week low was at $52.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.56%

Company Profile

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. Fortive generated roughly $4.6 billion in revenue and $976 million in adjusted operating income in 2020.