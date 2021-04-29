Merit Medical Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 36.84% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $248,913,000 rose by 2.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $230,850,000.

Guidance

Merit Medical Systems Sees FY 2021 Net Revenue $994M-$1.014B Vs $999.65M Est

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e4k24bde

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $64.49

52-week low: $37.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.42%

Company Overview

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a South Jordan, Utah, based medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for use in interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm currently reports through two overarching units, Cardiovascular (96% of 2018 revenue) and Endoscopy (4%). From a geographic perspective the firm is U.S. centric, with domestic sales accounting for approximately 55% of 2018 revenue and international sales making up the remaining 45%.