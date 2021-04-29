Recap: Universal Logistics Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Shares of Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 77.78% over the past year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $415,231,000 rose by 8.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $395,600,000.

Looking Ahead

Universal Logistics Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $27.95

52-week low: $11.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.48%

Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. It offers services such as truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. The company reports into four segments namely trucking, intermodal, company-managed brokerage and contract logistics.