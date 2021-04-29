Arcosa: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 50.70% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $440,400,000 declined by 9.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $436,020,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,880,000,000 and $2,000,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $68.46

Company's 52-week low was at $31.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.49%

Company Description

Arcosa Inc is a manufacturer and producer of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates in three segments namely Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Transportation Products segment manufactures and sells products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries and the Engineered Structures segment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers.