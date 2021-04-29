Omnicell: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.76% over the past year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $251,843,000 up by 9.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $246,700,000.

Guidance

Omnicell Sees FY21 EPS $3.50-$3.70 Vs. $3.53 Est., Sales $1.09B-$1.15B Vs. $1.09B Est

Omnicell Sees Q2 EPS $0.80-$0.85 Vs. $0.84 Est., Sales $265M-$270M Vs. $263.54M Est

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.omnicell.com%2F&eventid=3104253&sessionid=1&key=C9FD0654B060ED3A8E72678DD7D6F9C7®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $146.00

52-week low: $56.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.10%

Company Profile

Omnicell provides automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers. The firm operates in two segments: automation and analytics and medication adherence. The automation and analytics segment manufactures medication dispensing systems, pharmacy inventory management systems, and related software. This segment contributes the majority of revenue. The medication adherence segment sells products like consumable medication blister cards and packaging equipment to help administer medication outside of a hospital setting. Omnicell generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.