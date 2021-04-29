Recap: Kemper Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 46.09% year over year to $1.31, which missed the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $1,352,000,000 rose by 10.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,190,000,000.

Guidance

Kemper hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Company Description

Kemper Corp is a diversified insurance company that provides services in property and casualty insurance, along with life and health insurance. The company's property and casualty segment offers personal and commercial lines for home and automotive products. It conducts its operations through three operating segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance and Life & Health Insurance.