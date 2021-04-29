Recap: Fortress Transportation Q1 Earnings

Shares of Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) moved lower after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1233.33% over the past year to ($0.40), which missed the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $77,149,000 decreased by 31.63% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $83,210,000.

Looking Ahead

Fortress Transportation hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $31.81

Company's 52-week low was at $7.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.97%

Company Overview

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is an infrastructure and equipment leasing company based in the United States. The company's reportable segments are Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, Ports and Terminals, and Corporate and Other. Aviation Leasing consists of aircraft and aircraft engines and generates the majority of revenue for the company. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia.