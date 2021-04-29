Zynex: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 122.22% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $24,127,000 up by 58.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $23,670,000.

Looking Ahead

Zynex Sees Q2 2021 Revs $31M-$32.5M Vs $31.43M Est

Zynex Sees FY 2021 Revs $135M-$150M Vs $138.59M Est

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1487/40947

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $29.73

Company's 52-week low was at $12.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.31%

Company Description

Zynex Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of medical devices. It operates through one primary business segment, Electrotherapy and Pain Management Products. The business activities of the company are carried out through its subsidiaries. The company designs, manufacture, and markets medical devices that treat chronic and acute pain, as well as activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. it also develops and markets medical devices for non-invasive cardiac monitoring, the products of which are under development. The company markets Zynex-manufactured products which include NexWave, NeuroMove, InWave, Non-Invasive Blood Volume Monitor and others.