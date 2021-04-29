 Skip to main content

Recap: Wrap Technologies Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 5:07pm   Comments
Shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 75.00% over the past year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $1,542,000 higher by 123.48% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,610,000.

Looking Ahead

Wrap Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Wrap Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XF3erpcvS0eEST9qYwbmdw

Price Action

52-week high: $7.37

Company's 52-week low was at $4.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.94%

Company Description

Wrap Technologies Inc is a security technology company. It is focused on delivering innovative solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The company's product BolaWrap 100 is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of approximately 10-25 feet. Its product offerings comprise BolaWrap Remote Restraint Device, Wrap Reality, and Wrap Armor.

 

