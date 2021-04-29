Helmerich & Payne: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 5900.00% over the past year to ($0.60), which beat the estimate of ($0.65).

Revenue of $296,171,000 decreased by 53.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $294,150,000.

Guidance

Helmerich & Payne hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Helmerich & Payne hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $33.70

52-week low: $12.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.61%

Company Description

Helmerich & Payne has the largest fleet of U.S. land drilling rigs. The company's FlexRig line is the leading choice to drill horizontal wells for production of U.S. tight oil and gas. H&P is present in nearly every major U.S. shale play and also has a small presence internationally.