Helmerich & Payne: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 5:01pm   Comments
Shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 5900.00% over the past year to ($0.60), which beat the estimate of ($0.65).

Revenue of $296,171,000 decreased by 53.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $294,150,000.

Guidance

Helmerich & Payne hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Helmerich & Payne hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $33.70

52-week low: $12.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.61%

Company Description

Helmerich & Payne has the largest fleet of U.S. land drilling rigs. The company's FlexRig line is the leading choice to drill horizontal wells for production of U.S. tight oil and gas. H&P is present in nearly every major U.S. shale play and also has a small presence internationally.

 

